Kakoma’s defection in perspective

JACK ZIMBA

Lusaka

LIKE they say, still waters run deep. The adage aptly describes former United Party for National Development (UPND) spokesperson Charles Kakoma’s quiet disposition. For a man who was seen as a defender of UPND ideologies for many years to drop a bombshell on Zambian political scene was shocking. No-one saw this one coming, Mr Kakoma must have kept his ‘cards’ so close to his chest

such that when he was unveiled by Patriotic Front (PF) as their new member at a press briefing

held at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka last week, many people reacted with surprise. As it has been said before

that politics is about numbers, Mr Kakoma’s move is no doubt a subtraction from UPND and an addition to PF. Interestingly, both Mr Kakoma and his former party have not expressed animosity against each other going by the parting words coming from both fronts. “I am a friend to two powerful politicians in this country. Both President Edgar Lungu and Hakainde Hichilema are my childhood friends dating back to our university days. I have been supporting HH in the past but this time I want to support the other friend who I feel will win this year’s elections,” Mr Kakoma said. His movement adds to CLICK TO READ MORE