Kakoma ready to hit ground running

BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Zambezi

WITH United Party for National Development (UPND) North-Western Province acting chairperson Stafford Mulusa reluctant to receive back members who earlier defected, the latest move from the former party spokesperson Charles Kakoma may soothe his hard-line stance. Mr Kakoma, who resigned from the UPND to join the Patriotic Front (PF) prior to the general election last year, says he will hit the ground running to help mobilise the governing party and strengthen it. The former Zambezi West MP said in an interview yesterday that the responsibility to recruit more members for the party is enshrined in the UPND constitution. “It is an obligation by every member of the party to mobilise the party and I think my job now as an ordinary member of the UPND is to help mobilise and recruit more membership to grow the party,” he said. “Even just the news of me rejoining UPND has had an impact on some people who have decided to rejoin the party also, but they may not be in the news but they are doing so.” Mr Kakoma said a number of people in PF are willing to take a bold step to rejoin the UPND. “They are all looking at what will happen to Kakoma now that he has rejoined the party,” Mr Kakoma said. “[But] I have rejoined the UPND without conditions and CLICK TO READ MORE