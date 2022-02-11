Kakoma quits PF to pursue other endeavours

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, Lusaka

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) member of the central committee Charles Kakoma has relinquished his position and resigned from the opposition political party. On March 30 last year, Mr Kakoma, who was United Party for National Development (UPND) spokesperson, resigned from the now governing party to join PF. In an interview yesterday, Mr Kakoma refused to state whether he will rejoin UPND or not but promised to state his position on the matter in due course. "Yes, it is true that I have resigned from the party and from my position. I will not say anything about that now [whether or not to rejoin UPND], that topic is for another day," Mr Kakoma said. Earlier, in a statement, Mr Kakoma said his decision to resign from PF is "purely personal" because he wants to pursue other endeavours in life. "After due reflection and consultations with my family and friends, I have today decided to resign from PF. "As a consequence of this decision to resign from the party, I have also relinquished my position as a member of the central committee of PF," he said. Mr Kakoma thanked former President Edgar Lungu for the trust and confidence he showed him by appointing him as member of the central committee of the former governing party. "I wish to state that my