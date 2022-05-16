Kaizer in money problems

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

FORMER Special Assistant to the President for Political Affairs, Kaizer Zulu, is in trouble for allegedly failing to pay back US$13,000 he borrowed from a Steven Samuteba in March this year. According to the demand letter dated April 27, 2022 from Mr Samuteba's lawyers by Mambwe, Siwila and Lisimba Advocates, Mr Zulu borrowed the money on March 24, 2022 and was supposed to pay back within 30 days as agreed. However, Mr Zulu has not done so despite a written reminder for him to honour the agreement. "We act for Mr Mulembeta Samuteba, who instructs us to