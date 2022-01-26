Kaindu’s headache

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

THE quick succession of matches is not helping Zanaco, whose coach Kelvin Kaindu has for the last month or two been complaining of a lack of depth in the squad. Kaindu is facing many battles at Zanaco and he may have underestimated the task at hand when accepting the challenge to take up the job at the start of the season at the side he had previously represented as a player and assistant coach. Depleted in almost all departments, Zanaco are still expected to stand toe to toe with other well-balanced teams even as they compete on two major fronts this season. Today, they will be searching for only their second win this year when they welcome Aggrey Chiyangi and his stubborn Green Eagles at Sunset Stadium. In a bid to avoid accumulating many unplayed games with the skeleton squad that they have, the Bankers have decided to bring forward most of their games ahead of their involvement in the Confederation Cup group stage next month. Their first was last weekend against Prison Leopards, which ended in a fruitless draw at President Stadium in Kabwe, while the second is today’s encounter. In between, they drew 1-all with Green Buffaloes. While it appears too early to judge if the release of the 11 players in the middle of the season was a right one or not, the current results are showing that it was ill-timed.

The team has only managed to win one game since they excused almost half of their squad and consequently leaving Kaindu with few options in his selection choices. These days, it is not uncommon to see midfielders Kelvin Kapumbu and Salulani Phiri playing in central defence and right-back respectively – positions that would ordinarily be filled by Ziyo Tembo and Kingsley Hakwiya, who are CLICK TO READ MORE