Kaindu wants mentally tough Zanaco

MATHEWS KABAMBA, STEPEHEN PHIRI, Kitwe, Lusaka

ZANACO coach Kelvin Kaindu says his players need to show tougher mental strength when faced with harsh conditions playing away even as they come close to starting their Confederation Cup group stage campaign next month. The Bankers were on Saturday held to a 1–all draw against Konkola Blades at Konkola Stadium in what turned out to be their fifth draw in a row. Zanaco defender Kelvin Kapumbu was seen complaining to his teammates on the bench that other players are not pushing enough during the current bad patch. The players looked low on confidence and in the match against Blades it was the second time they were giving up a lead to draw 1–all after also doing so in the game against Green Buffaloes. Kaindu said in an interview that his players are pushing but they sometimes easily get frustrated like in the game against Blades. “They go frustrated with some of the decisions when we thought we cleared, a penalty is given, when we had our own, it is not given,” he said. “But these are the issues that we talk about, especially if we are playing in CAF, it is the mental strength that we need. If we see certain decisions not going in our favour, we have to push up and raise the game.”

Kaindu regretted the trend of drawing matches after being in winning positions. "We still have to work on the way we are defending," he said. "We still have to defend with