Kaindu takes up Nkana coaching mantle

MATHEWS KABAMBA, MULWANDA LUPIYA

Kitwe, Ndola

WITH most local coaches reported to be dreading taking up the vacant Nkana coaching job, Kelvin Kaindu has emerged as the man to lead a team whose fans are not only the most vociferous but also most demanding on the local front.

The appointment is brave, both on the part of Kaindu and the club’s hierarchy. After all, this is the man who had an ill-fated tenure at city rivals Power Dynamos.

If there is any consolation for Nkana, it is that the former Zanaco winger, who also lost his job as assistant coach to Mumamba Numba at Sunset Stadium last year with the side they both represented with distinction as players, it is that he has previously proved his credentials as a coach.

But that was not on these parts but rather across the Zambezi River in Zimbabwe, where he twice led Highlanders to runner-up positions in