Kaindu takes over as coach at Buildcon

KELVIN Kaindu, whose stock as a coach rose during his time in Zimbabwe where he enjoyed success but struggled locally with Power Dynamos and Zanaco where he was an assistant, has been appointed Buildcon coach.

Kaindu was assistant to Mumamba Numba before they were relieved of their duties after the Bankers’ rough patch persisted.

According to Buildcon insiders, Kaindu, who is already in Ndola, will be assisted by his former teammate at