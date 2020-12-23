Kaindu takes first plunge against Atletico

MATHEWS KABAMBA, DIANA CHIPEPO

Kitwe, Lusaka

SINCE his appointment as coach last week, Kelvin Kaindu is yet to sit on the Nkana technical bench, having watched their 2-0 win over Kitwe United from the stands.

But, whatever the case, it will be assumed that he has had enough time to see at close range what he is inheriting from Manfred Chabinga, who lost his job following an insipid performance against Lesotho side Bantu, whom they edged 1-0 in Maseru before drawing 0-0 at Nkana Stadium, a result which hurried his exit.

Kaindu should be in a hurry to win over fans. A comfortable win against Angola’s Petro Atletico in a Champions League clash at Nkana Stadium today will help him with the cause.

Aside from a win giving their group stage hopes a boost ahead of the second leg in Luanda next week, there is something that Nkana are very proud of – a long-standing unbeaten home record in this competition.

It is a record that many African teams with pedigree on the continent have failed to break and CLICK TO READ MORE