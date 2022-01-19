Kaindu seeks improvement against Prison

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

ADMITTING his charges were not so good in their 1-all draw against Nkana on Saturday, Zanaco coach Kelvin Kaindu is demanding for an improved showing when they face Prison Leopards in a Week 23 match. Trying to juggle continental matches and local games, Zanaco have decided to bring forward their Week 23 match against Prison which will be staged today at President’s Stadium in Kabwe to avoid accumulating a backlog of fixtures. On Saturday, Zanaco needed a penalty to come from behind and draw 1-all against Nkana in a performance that Kaindu was not too pleased with. They have a chance for redemption when they face Prison, with whom they settled for a scoreless draw in the first round at Sunset Stadium. “We want to play a few games ahead of everybody so that we do not have a backlog when the group stage [of the Confederation Cup] starts,” Kaindu said. “We were not good in the previous game, we had better chances than the home team [Nkana], but we relied so much on Moses [Phiri], and if he is not in the game, we still keep him in the game because we don’t have depth in front. “The game against Prison will determine where we are going, the pack that is on top is not very far from us, but even those at the bottom are not far.” Zanaco are 10th on the log with 26 points and a win will see CLICK TO READ MORE