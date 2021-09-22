Kaindu relishes Al-Merreikh encounter

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

ZANACO coach Kelvin Kaindu says drawing Sudanese giants Al-Merreikh SC in the CAF Champions League first round is a good and worthy experience for his team.

Zanaco will be away first in Omdurman in Khartoum State between October 15 and 17 while the return match is scheduled for Lusaka on the weekend of October 22-24.

Al-Merreikh overcame Ugandan side Express FC 1-0 in Sudan on Sunday to qualify to the next round on away goals after a 2-all on aggregate to set up a date with the Bankers.

Zanaco, on the other hand, saw off Akonangui of Equatorial Guinea 3-0 over two legs in the preliminary round.

Kaindu said facing the Sudanese, especially away, will be very challenging for his side, but Zanaco know their capabilities and will do their homework.

"I saw the way the draws were tailored. We anticipated that probably they will be our next opponents. They [Al-Merreikh SC] have got the pedigree and experience, they have been in the CAF Champions League for quite sometime now. We have seen how they have dominated in the past. I think to us it is a good draw and probably it will give us the good experience when we go and