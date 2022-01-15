Kaindu makes return to Nkana

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

NINE months after his dismissal as Nkana coach, Kelvin Kaindu returns to Kitwe today aiming to complete a double over the record title-holders with an otherwise inconsistent Zanaco side. Despite delivering a continental group stage at Nkana, it was not enough to see him stay in the job longer as he was fired after 20 games, with his last act being a 2-1 loss to Kitwe United at Arthur Davies Stadium. Appointed to drill the team until the end of last season, Kaindu left Nkana with a not good record, winning six games, drawing two and losing 12, and was subsequently replaced with Beston Chambeshi, who knows the surroundings of the Wusakile side inside out. But in October, Kaindu managed to get one over Nkana when Zanaco beat them 1-0 at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka thanks to an Ackim Mumba strike. Today, they have a chance to complete a double. The form card, however, reads in favour of Nkana and that is something that Chambeshi will count on going into the match against his predecessor. Nkana are without a loss in their last five games after winning four and drawing one while Zanaco, who are 10th with 25 points, have two wins, two draws and one defeat. Having signed Nigerian David Obashi this week, Chambeshi may be tempted to hand him his debut today in front of the demanding home supporters. There is a big incentive for Nkana with a win taking them to 31 points at par with second-placed Green Buffaloes, who are out of action until tomorrow when they play Nkwazi. “Nkana is a championship team, we have been improving in CLICK TO READ MORE