Kaindu left disappointed after Zanaco concede late

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

CS SFAXIEN 1 ZANACO 0

THIS was a dreadful match to watch. Fortunately, there were only a few thousand supporters in attendance, thanks or no thanks to coronavirus protocols.

The plan for Zanaco was simple – frustrate the home team through whatever means possible as long as a point could be earned at the end of the match. There were so many countless stoppages due to injuries to Zanaco players such that for a neutral, this was an unwatchable match.

For the large period, the Zanaco tactics seemed to work until added time when the visitors earned a penalty from which they scored to start the campaign with three points.

It was an outcome which left Zanaco coach Kelvin Kaindu hugely disappointed in the end.

“It was a fair game but I think it is a painful defeat. The boys did their best and they accounted for themselves well,” Kaindu said. “I think we also defended well, so to concede in added time is quite painful, we deserved at least a point.”

The Zambian envoys were solid and managed to soak everything that Sfaxien threw at them, but only to crumble seven minutes into added time when defender Christopher Mhango handled in the box and