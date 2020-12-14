Kaindu in line for Nkana coaching job

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

WHILE most local coaches are said to be scared of taking the coaching role at one of the most successful local clubs because of the apparent pressure that comes with the job, Kelvin Kaindu remains in line to be appointed Nkana coach.

According to a source at Nkana who cannot be named now because he is not authorised to speak, Kaindu has concluded negotiations with the 13-time league champions and all what is remaining is for him to be unveiled.

The source said the club will be unveiling Kaindu anytime within this week.

Kaindu, who has recently coached Nkana’s townmates and bitter rivals Power Dynamos, is understood to have already agreed personal terms with the Kitwe giants.

But Nkana president Joseph Silwamba, in an interview from Kitwe yesterday, said the two parties are still discussing and CLICK TO READ MORE