KAI advocates for circumstantial children

NOMSA NKANA, Lusaka

KIDS Alive International (KAI) has appealed to the Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) to consider designating a centrally located facility for inmates with children to make it easier for stakeholders to provide support.

And ZCS currently has in its custody 56 circumstantial children aged between zero and four years among who 28 are females.

KAI regional vice-president for Africa and the Middle East Chantry Mweemba said it becomes a challenge to provide support to children who are thinly spread across the country, adding that in some instances there may be only one child at a facility hundreds of miles away.

Mr Mweemba said circumstantial children are at facilities in Western, Central, Copperbelt and Lusaka provinces.

He was speaking at the launch of the Spring of Life programme under the theme: ‘Serving the forgotten child.’

Spring of Life programme is an initiative under Kids Alive Zambia (KAZ) that has partnered with Government to address issues affecting circumstantial children.

“This is important as it does not only help us uphold the rights of these children but also averts the perception that these children are victims of torture as defined by international law, our Bill of Rights and the Penal Code,” Mr Mweemba said.

And KAZ president Corby Dukes said the organisation will provide support towards capacity building for female inmates on parenting and child protection, training for service staff and other line ministries.

“KAZ will also complement on nutrition support to the children, enhance emotional and mental well-being through psychological assessments and trauma informed care,” Mr Dukes said.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner of ZCS Auxillia Chishimba said the service sometimes endures challenges in ensuring that care for these children is realised.

Ms Chishimba said this is why ZCS appreciates the assistance from KAI which will include therapy support, family re-unification, nutritional support, policy analysis and capacity building for staff and inmates.

“We will ensure that children who live in the facilities go away having established a strong foundational character, free from trauma and a positive score from psychological assessments,” she said.