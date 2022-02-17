Kagem Mine secures 250 hectares for cooperatives empowerment

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

KAGEM Emerald Mine in Lufwanyama has set aside US$220,000 to empower farmers’ cooperatives in the district with farm supplements and machinery.

So far the mine has released US$20,000 to implement the project that is aimed at discouraging illegal mining activities.

The emerald mine has also secured 250 hectares of land to be utilised by the cooperatives under the programme it has dubbed ‘Lumpuma Central Multi-purpose Cooperative Society Farming Initiative’.

Emerald Production Watch of Zambia president Musa Kafimbwa said in a statement released in Kitwe yesterday that the project will be implemented in phases, with five hectares of beans expected to be cultivated in the first phase.

Mr Kafimbwa said US$20,000 has been used to buy machinery and