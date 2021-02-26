KAGEM Emerald Mines resumes work

NKOMBO KACHEMBA

Chililabombwe

KAGEM Emerald Mines will resume operations next month after suspending production at the mine for one year.

And the emerald mine has recorded a loss of about US$51 million due to suspension of operations for one year.

Kagem, which is owned by Gemfields of London, could not hold public auctions of emeralds last year due to coronavirus spread, which affected the financial sustainability of the mine.

Kagem board chairperson Sixtus Mulenga announced in Chililabombwe yesterday that the mine will resume operations after raising some funds from the online auctions it conducted last year.