Kafue River photoshoot ends tragically

PRISCILLA MWILA, PRISCILLA CHIPULU

Lusaka, Ndola

AN ADVENTUROUS attempt to take a selfie on the edge of Kafue River ended in a tragedy after a 27-year-old Congolese woman slipped, fell into the river and drowned.

Martine Misakabu died around 13:30 hours on Saturday.

Ms Misakabu is believed to have arrived in the country from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in July this year, to visit her brother in-law.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said in a statement yesterday that on Saturday, Ms Misakabu, who was in the company of her friend, travelled to Kafue to attend a traditional marriage ceremony (Chilanga Mulilo).

“After the ceremony, she [Ms Misakabu], together with seven other people, are reported to have gone to Kafue River Cliff for an adventure around 13:00 hours. While there, they went to the edge of the river for CLICK TO READ MORE