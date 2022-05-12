Kafue National Park under threat

LUCY LUMBE, Lusaka

IT IS renowned for its rich biodiversity of forests and wildlife. The acentric Kafue National Park is Zambia’s largest and oldest wildlife sanctuary spanning over a 22,400km area. The Kafue ecosystem is home to over 21 species of antelopes, representing the highest diversity of antelope in a single geographical area in the world. However, despite its multifariousness of natural resources, the national park is under increased threat due to deforestation, poaching, land encroachment, overfishing and uncontrolled bush fires. According to the Ministry of Tourism and Arts, it is estimated that between 4,000 and 6,000 poachers are operating in Kafue National Park, threatening fauna and flora, and, consequently, the tourism industry, which is predominately wildlife-driven. It is for this reason that The Nature Conservancy (TNC) is implementing the US$21.3 million Eastern Kafue National Alliance project aimed at improving the protection and management of wildlife, forests and fisheries in the eastern Kafue landscape. Notably, TNC is among the leading global conservation organisations operating in more than 70 countries and territories, with a mission to protect habitats from grasslands to coral reefs from Australia to Zambia.

Speaking during the recent official launch of the Eastern Kafue National Alliance project in Mumbwa, TNC Zambia country director Rob Munro said the USAID-funded Eastern Kafue National Alliance project plays a critical role in accelerating the conservancy’s 10-year strategy to enhance community conservation and fire management in the vast Kafue ecosystem.

Mr Munro said the project's strategic areas of focus will include enhancing community-based resource protection and improving health care for mothers and children, including access to clean and safe water. Another area of interest will be to stimulate inclusive ecosystem-based economic growth, including sustainable agriculture and tourism. Further, the project aims to strengthen community-based conservation governance, planning and management systems. Mr Munro said the project's four targeted areas are in and around the Lunga Luwishi, Mumbwa, Namwala and