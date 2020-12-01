Kafue Lower turbines readying to roar

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

FILLING of the Kafue Gorge Lower Hydro Power Station water reservoir in preparation for commissioning of the first 150 megawatt (MW) machine has been completed.

Project director Wesley Lwiindi, however, said in an interview yesterday that there are still many tests to be done on the machine before it can be commissioned.

On November 10 this year, Zesco started filling the 750MW Kafue Gorge Lower dam in readiness to open the first of the five generators at the power plant.

Each machine has capacity to produce 150MW and the filling of