Kafue in lockdown

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

TO AVERT escalation of new coronavirus cases in the country, President Edgar Lungu has ordered a lockdown on Kafue today to enable health workers to disinfect the district and test residents for COVID-19.

Government has since directed that no-one should leave or enter Kafue today to enable surveillance teams to thoroughly screen and test people for COVID-19.

This is aimed at identifying possible coronavirus cases following the death of a 58-year-old businessman from the virus last week who used to live in the district.

Updating the nation on coronavirus statistics yesterday, Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya said Government wants to locate possible cases to prevent