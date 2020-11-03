Kafue Gorge plant: Gutted but on course

VIOLET MENGO, Kafue

A VIRAL video of the over US$2 billion-worth Kafue Gorge Lower Hydro Power Station in flames last week nearly stashed hope of Zambia soon getting relief from load shedding which has impacted businesses and livelihoods negatively.

Soon after that, misinformation filtered that the fire accident had reduced the upcoming power plant to ashes.

Did the fire alter plans to partially open the new power plant, which will have a power generation capacity of 750 megawatts against Zambia’s 810 megawatts deficit? Many people who had learnt of the fire accident were left wondering.

However, Minister of Energy Matthew Nkhuwa quickly did an on-the-spot check of the massive power plant with the aim of debunking false information that was circulating.

After an assessment of the power plant, Mr Nkhuwa, in the company of his permanent secretary Trevor Kaunda, established that the fire accident will not derail the partial opening of the power plant.

This means that Kafue Gorge Lower Hydro Power Station will be partially opened next month as planned.

“There is no real damage, the programme will go on as per schedule,” Mr Nkhuwa said after touring a section of the power plant that was gutted. “I could see that there were some flammable materials in the sealant that was used and I can see that it was just an unfortunate incident,” he said.

Mr Nkhuwa advised Zesco that going forward, they should ensure that a vigorous risk assessment is done on the site before work commences.

“This is a very serious situation where we have lost lives, and as Government we value people’s lives before anything else. We just hope that the CLICK TO READ MORE