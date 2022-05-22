Kafue CDF response, success story

REPORTS coming from Kafue Constituency, where response from would-be beneficiaries for Constituency Development Fund Committee (CDF) is overwhelming, makes good reading. This is so because at a time when members of society from some constituencies are said to be facing challenges in understanding CDF acquisition procedures, Kafue comes as a good case study.

According to Kafue Member of Parliament Miriam Chonya, 180 applicants have been considered out of the 265 that had applied. Ms Chonya said people of Kafue are in a hurry to develop and the increment towards CDF has made people hopeful of winning the fight against poverty. She said 85 applicants had their bid unsuccessful on account of age and failure to submit all the required documents. We are also told that CDF committee has awarded secondary school bursaries to 75 pupils who were unable to meet school requirements out of the 77 that had applied. Whatever the case, the Kafue situation shows that people in the constituency are aware and are alive to the benefits placed in the CDF programme. There is, therefore, need for people in other areas to learn from people in Kafue and take advantage for the deliberate developmental agenda attached to CDF.

While constituencies like Kafue can boast of overwhelming response towards the CDF programme, others have sadly faced difficulties in accessing the funds. Like many other citizens, we know that the United Party for National Development (UPND) government has made it clear on how it intends to use CDF as a means of national development. From its inception, the UPND government mooted an idea to not only decentralise CDF, but increased the amount from K1.6 million to a whopping K25.7 million. If that amount is to be spent in every constituency, there is no doubt that there will be improved life-style, and improved state of infrastructure around the country. We agree with Government that once every corner of the country receives its share of development, the whole country will develop. Interestingly, not only will the decentralised CDF spur development, but it will also attract youths that are roaming the cities back to constituencies where they can earn a decent living. Further, in the process of developing the constituencies, the programme is also another sure way of creating jobs in those areas. Clearly, CDF is a game-changer programme that must be supported and adhered to by every well-meaning Zambian. For this programme to succeed, all necessary stages must be met, and beneficiaries ought to religiously follow set requirements.

What would be unfortunate is failure by constituents to take advantage of government’s efforts to empower them through such deliberate programmes. While government has done its part by coming up with such a developmental programme, it is incumbent upon beneficiaries to also do their part. Against that backdrop, any impediment to the successful access to the CDF programme threatens the whole essence for which it is intended. We, therefore, admire the progress being made in Kafue and hope that those facing obstacles in accessing the funds must not relent.