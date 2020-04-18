Kachasu wrongly in formula to prevent disease

PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

TO PROTECT themselves from contracting COVID-19, some people are ignorantly mixing food with an illicit spirit known as Kachasu to supposedly boost their immune system.

Civil Society Scaling-Up Nutrition Alliance (CSO-SUN) country coordinator Mathews Mhuru said in a statement yesterday that there is a lot of misinformation among Zambians on coronavirus prevention measures.

“It is frightening that due to ignorance, some people are mixing food with Kachasu and other spirits to protect themselves from COVID-19,” he said.

Mr Mhuru said fake news has led to increased abuse of alcohol and other drugs