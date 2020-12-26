Kachasu plea fails to save murderer

PRISCILLA CHIPULU

Ndola

A MAN of Ndola has blamed a local potent spirit known as kachasu for having caused him to kill his parents-in-law after he had a quarrel with his wife.

Martin Lukuwa, who was charged with two counts of murder and sentenced to death by the High Court, appealed to the Supreme Court, where he said it was alcohol which caused him to kill his mother and father-in-law.

The court heard that on July 4, 2010 in Chifubu Township in Ndola, Lukuwa quarrelled and fought with his wife.

It was further narrated that Lukuwa was so incensed by the fight that he turned to his parents-in-law as he hit them with a wooden handle of an axe.

The High Court heard that Lukuwa’s mother-in-law, Julia Mulenga, died on the spot while his father-in-law, Frank Musonda, died a few hours later.

After committing the offences, Lukuwa disappeared from the neighbourhood and was only seen and arrested nearly a year later.