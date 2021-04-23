Kachasu knocks child out

PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

BARELY a week after a woman of Lusaka was arrested for allegedly giving alcohol to a juvenile, a teenage mother of Kabwe has been apprehended for making her four-year-old son take liquor. Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said in a statement yesterday that Patricia Mwansa, of Makululu Township, allegedly gave her child an illicit spirit called kachasu on Wednesday around 11:30 hours. When police officers visited the scene, they found the child unconscious and rushed him to Kasanda Clinic. The boy was then referred to Kabwe Mine Hospital, where he was admitted and later discharged. "It is alleged that a male juvenile aged four was found unconscious after he was given kachasu by his mother. "Officers have instituted investigations into the matter and Ms Mwansa is still in police custody," Ms Katongo said. On Tuesday, police arrested and charged socialite Natasha Shindano, popularly known as 'Mrs Kennedy', for allegedly giving intoxicating liquor to