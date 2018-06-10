Kabwe Warriors, Zanaco climb ladder

CHAMBO NG’UNI, SILUMESI MALUMO, Godfrey Chitalu Stadium

Kabwe

WARRIORS 1 POWER 0

KABWE Warriors and Zanaco yesterday summoned their energies to get victories over Power Dynamos and Kitwe United, respectively, and close the gap with leaders Zesco United to six points.

Third-placed Zanaco and Warriors, who are fourth, have 29 points while Zesco have 35.

Zesco are away to Red Arrows today.

Nelson Maziwisa’s early strike was enough for Warriors to sink Power in this Super Division Week 16 match.

Maziwisa headed in Emmanuel Okutu’s cross in the 11th minute.

“We were playing a good side and we put up a good game and managed to beat a good side,” Warriors coach Tenant Chilumba said.

"We made so many mistakes even the goal that Warriors scored I think it was a defensive error a back pass which was intercepted and they managed to get a goal. We had to make a substitution to take out a defender and