Kabwe ‘tycoon’ wants damage fee for sex allegations

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A BUSINESSMAN executive of Chipepo in Kabwe has sued three people seeking compensation for defamation after accusing him of having sex with one of their wives.

Best Lwiindi wants the Lusaka High Court to order Hamalambo Kanini, Jimmy Hamilumbe and Peter Hamilumbe to compensate him with damages for allegedly bringing his name into disrepute.

Mr Lwiindi also wants the court to order the defendants to pay him for mental torture among reliefs.

In a statement of claim, Mr Lwiindi says sometime in September last year, the three defendants accused him of committing adultery with one of their wives.

“The defendants claimed that I have been having sex with one of CLICK TO READ MORE