Kabwe man, 25, in for defilement

CHAMBO NG’UNI

Kabwe

A SEXUAL offender of Kabwe who lured an 11-year-old girl to have sex with him promising her 10 cobs of maize has been convicted of defilement.

Joseph Mwape, 25, of Makululu compound, on March 27 this year was caught having sex with a Grade Four girl in a makeshift salon around 17:00 hours during a downpour.

The convict appeared before the Kabwe Magistrate’s Court on Friday and Magistrate Fidelis Ngosa convicted him of defilement, an offence that carries a minimum sentence of 15 years and maximum of life imprisonment.

“This court has convicted you, but this court has got no jurisdiction to proceed with judgment. That is the preserve of the honourable judge,” Mr Ngosa told Mwape. CLICK TO READ MORE