Kabwe, Kaindu to apply for Chipolopolo job

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

ZAMBIA Football Coaches Association (ZaFCA) president Dan Kabwe and Super Division side Zanaco assistant coach Kelvin Kaindu will apply for the national team top job if they will meet qualifications that the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) will set.

Government has rejected would-be Chipolopolo coach Vaselin Jelusic because his pedigree is questionable, and FAZ communications manager Mwazi Chanda announced on Tuesday afternoon that they will advertise the position.