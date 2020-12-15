Kabwe Golf Club top positions bogey

BENEDICT TEMBO, Lusaka

Kabwe Golf Club held its annual general meeting last Saturday at which positions of president, vice-president, committee members, course chairman and tournaments chairman all went vacant.

The members present at the AGM endorsed Kamal Desai as captain, Norman Gondwe as vice-captain, Ernest Silwamba (honorary secretary), Denmark Mulambo (vice-secretary), Godfrey Kaumbu (treasurer) and Zachaeus Musonda (house captain).

Desai said the executive has been given the mandate to fill the uncontested positions.

“Basically the same committee has bounced back,” he said. “The mandate of the committee is for one year which is the current golfing season running from October 2020 to September 2021.”

Desai said yesterday from Kabwe that a lot of members were interested in contesting the elections but CLICK TO READ MORE