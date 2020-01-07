Kabwe girl given befitting burial

CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

WHILE the rest of the world was preparing to enter the year 2020 with fireworks and merry-making, a family in Kabwe, supported by friends and church congregants, was seeking emotional closure by putting to rest the remains of a young girl who had died at the hands of her stepmother.

Amid sporadic sobs from the relatives, with a choir humming ‘The Lord is my Shephard’, derived from Psalm 23, one of King David’s most comforting Psalms, a small white coffin containing the remains of Musole Chansa was lowered into a grave at Kabwe’s Old St Mary’s Cemetery.

As the mourners sang Reverend Augustus Toplady’s Rock of Ages, it seemed a befitting send-off for a soul snatched from its earthly journey at such a tender age.

In 2016, aged only eight, Musole was brutally murdered by her stepmother, Charity Banda, in their home in Chisamba district. The mother later bundled her body in a sack, burnt and