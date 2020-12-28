Kabwe Council warns people cultivating crops in cemeteries

CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

PEOPLE cultivating crops in cemeteries risk being arrested and prosecuted, Kabwe Municipal Council (KMC) has warned.

KMC assistant public relations manager Nancy Chenga said it is not permitted for anyone to encroach on burial grounds.

Ms Chenga said in an interview yesterday that KMC has noted a trend by some people in Kabwe who are cultivating crops within the perimeters of the main cemeteries.

"It has come to our attention that some people in Kabwe are cultivating in graveyards