Kabwe child assaulter jailed 5 years

CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

BUFWAYO Fumbeshi, the 20-year-old student of Kabwe who recently tied her six-year-old nephew upside down to a tree has been jailed for five years.

Her co-accused, a juvenile, has been placed under one-year probation.

On June 22, Fumbeshi and the 15-year-old girl pleaded guilty to a charge of assaulting Patrick Mubanga.

They committed the offence at their home in Kabwe’s Pollen Township.

Kabwe resident magistrate Sibaleya Chikuba pronounced the sentence on the duo yesterday when they appeared before him.

After the presentation of a report from the social welfare department on the juvenile offender, magistrate Chikuba said the two admitted assaulting the child and