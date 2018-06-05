Kabwe applies for Chipolopolo job

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

LUSAKA Dynamos coach Dan Kabwe is the only Zambian that has applied for the Chipolopolo top job while 19 others are foreigners.

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) is expected to name a new Chipolopolo trainer this week to replace Wedson Nyirenda, who resigned two weeks ago to join South African top side Baroka.

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga said the soccer governing body has not advertised the job and that it does not have anyone in mind to take over from Nyirenda.

