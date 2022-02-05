Kabwata honours Mkandawire

NANCY SIAME, PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

RESULTS of the Kabwata parliamentary by-election are a sweet victory in honour of late Levy Mkandawire, who held the seat under the United Party for National Development (UPND), President Hakainde Hichilema has declared. The victory of UPND candidate Andrew Tayengwa came barely a month after the governing party scooped two ward by-elections in Luapula and Western provinces. In a Facebook post yesterday, President Hichilema said the people of Kabwata have spoken through their vote and he is thankful to them. “We thank everyone who participated in the election for maintaining peace, law and order. This is what we wanted. No bloodshed, no thuggery, just ideas. The biggest winner today is democracy,” Mr Hichilema said. The UPND retained the seat after Mr Tayengwa polled 13,574 and was trailed by Clement Tembo of the Patriotic Front (PF) who got 11,192 votes in the race contested by nine candidates. Returning officer Hellen Mubita declared Mr Tayengwa winner of the by-election at 03:15 hours at Saint Patrick’s Primary School. Tripher Ng’andu, of Socialist Party (SP), emerged third after polling 1,549, followed by Chilufya Tayali of Economic and Equity Party who got 420 votes. Sydney Zyambo of People’s Alliance for Change received 222 votes, while Democratic Party’s Fred Mubanga attracted 124 ballots. UNIP’s Engiwe Mzyece got 46 votes, with Henry Muleya of Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) at the tail end with a paltry 30 votes. Out of 108,721 registered voters, only 27,677 turned out to cast ballots, representing a 25.46 percent turnout, with 157 ballot papers rejected.

This entails that Mr Tayengwa got 49.04 percent of the total votes cast while Mr Tembo amassed 40.4 percent. During the August 12, 2021 general election, 76,152 out of 108,729 registered voters turned out to vote. Late Mr Mkandawire of UPND polled 38,665, while his closest rival, Danny Yenga, of PF, got 31,675 votes. This translated into 50.8 percent for Mr Mkandawire and 41.6 percent for Mr Yenga. The Kabwata parliamentary by-election was necessitated by the death of Mr Mkandawire on November 18 last year in a road traffic accident. Speaking after being declared victor, Mr Tayengwa said he will ensure that the K25.7 million Constituency Development Fund is put to good use. “These results show that CLICK TO READ MORE