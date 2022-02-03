Kabwata gets up-close with HH

LUCY LUMBE, Lusaka

AS THE sound of whistles, ululations and political slogans pervades the atmosphere, evidently, it is no ordinary day for Annie Katemba and other traders at Chilenje market as they sit full of anticipation, waiting to catch a glimpse of President Hakainde Hichilema. Ms Katemba beams with excitement as she carries on with the day’s work of selling cassava whilst waiting for the President to arrive and conduct political campaigns in readiness for the Kabwata by-election. Advantageously positioned at the market’s entrance with two other traders, Ms Katemba is hoping to have a good view of Bally or HH – as President Hichilema is fondly called by his supporters – or, better, an interaction with him. “I am happy I will be seeing him in person. This will be my first time seeing the President in person,” she says, a broad smile on her face. Ms Katemba says President Hichilema’s public interactions demonstrate that he is a caring and passionate leader. “I have been following the President on television. He has been moving around and talking to various ordinary people. This is how a parent is supposed to be towards his children. “He is our father and we are his children. I am happy because he has shown that he is a loving and caring parent of the nation. The President should continue being this caring towards us his people so that other leaders can emulate him,” she says. For Nora Sumbeleko, who is also a trader, her almost five hours wait to catch a glimpse of the President soon turns into joy as she is among the few who get to shake Mr Hichilema’s hand. “I had to fight my way through to at least shake his hand. I love him so much because he has brought a lot of change to this country. He has fulfilled his campaign promises,” says Nora excitedly. Clad in United Party for National Development (UPND) colours, Nora flashes the party symbol amidst cheers from fellow traders. “We are now able to trade without any intimidation and interference from cadres, thanks to Bally,” she says. She says the implementation of the free education policy and the removal of cadres in public spaces is clear demonstration of the commitment by the new administration to improve the livelihoods of people countrywide. At a distance, 15-year-old Luka Miti is shouting “Bally! Bally!” Luka follows behind a crowd of both the young and old cheering President Hichilema on as he makes his way around the market.

"When I knocked off from school, I was told the President would be here, so I rushed here with my friends and waited for him for three hours," says Luka. He is almost breathless with excitement, which engulfs his youthful face. The President was in Kabwata constituency to canvass for votes for Andrew Tayengwa, the UPND candidate in the Kabwata by-election. Residents of Kabwata will be electing their new MP today. With the campaigns not held in the usual manner in form of political rallies due to COVID-19, participating political parties in the Kabwata by-election resorted to door-to-door campaigns to reach out to the electorate. The Kabwata by-election was necessitated by the death of Levy Mkandawire, who held the seat under the UPND. He died in a road accident on November 18 last year. Other candidates in the parliamentary election are Clement Tembo of Patriotic Front (PF), Economic and Equity Party candidate Chilufya Tayali and Sydney Zyambo of People's Alliance for Change.