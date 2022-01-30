Kabwata campaigns in gear

JACK MWEWA, Lusaka

CAMPAIGNS for the forthcoming February 3 Kabwata by-election, like last August’s general election, take a new twist in the wake of banned public political rallies. History has proved that not only with public rallies can any election be successful going by how the electorate turned out in great numbers to vote like never before. While campaigns in Zambia had always been characterised by mammoth gatherings, the advent of the coronavirus pandemic, otherwise referred to as COVID-19, changed the mode of wooing voters. Going into the Kabwata by-election, filing of nomination papers initially went on well until an ugly scene where cadres from opposing camps reportedly clashed in the constituency. Before then, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), riding on the hyper-confidence from participating political parties, had already issued a warning against violence, which is why it did not hesitate to ban any other form of campaigns in Kabwata constituency. Participating parties are United Party for National Development (UPND), Patriotic Front (PF), United National Independence Party (UNIP), Socialist Party (SP) and New Heritage Party (NHP).

Others are People's Alliance for Change (PAC), Economic and Equity Party (EEP), Patriots for Economic Progress (PEP) and the Democratic Party (DP). The UPND, who are defending the seat that was barely held by its candidate who died in