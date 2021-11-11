Kabuswe reads riot act

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

AFTER touring almost all the major mines, including what you would call trouble spots such as the Kasenseli Gold Mine in Mwinilunga, whose operations he suspended, Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Paul Kabuswe yesterday turned to his staff at the ministry where he read out the riot act to them.

Mr Kabuswe says he wants to change the narrative at the ministry by cleaning up the scandals and ensure the country fully benefits from the mining resources.

The minister, with a constituency in Chililabombwe on the Copperbelt, says the mining industry is one of the key economic drivers for the country, hence the need for prudent management and competence at the ministry.

Mr Kabuswe has certainly not been impressed with the happenings at the ministry, both from inside and outside.

He describes the situation as alarming.

"One of the ministries that is being cited for corruption and lack of integrity is