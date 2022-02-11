Kabungo retains CAF position

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

FORMER national football team doctor Joseph Kabungo has been retained on the re-constituted Confederation of African Football (CAF) medical committee. With Zambia failing to qualify for the Africa Cup for three consecutive times, Kabungo, referee Janny Sikazwe and Zesco United media officer Desmond Katongo have been the country’s flag carriers at the CAF competitions. For the eighth year now, Kabungo has been maintained on the continental football medical team which is chaired by CAF executive committee member Wadie Jary from Tunisia. Kabungo, who has also been FIFA doping control officer, was part of the world soccer governing body’s medical team at the Arab Cup and Beach World Cup tournament last year.

The experiences medical doctor, who just returned from Cameroon where he was part of the medical team at the just ended Africa Cup of Nations that was won by Senegal, confirmed his reappointment in an interview in Lusaka yesterday. The CAF standing committees were reconstituted at the end of the Africa Cup. "For me I think it is an honour for me to be reconsidered to continue serving on that particular standing committee which is a privilege," he told Sportsmail in an interview. "I consider it a privilege because not so many people have had a chance to serve on it. For me, this is the eighth year on the committee, so being given another chance to serve for