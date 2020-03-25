Kabimba moots museum

JACK MWEWA, Lusaka

SHIBUYUNJI district, east of Lusaka, will next month open and host the first ever museum archiving relics, artefacts, vintage objects and unique art works.

This will be the first ever such kind of project to be set up in the area away from the urban regions and aimed at attracting visitors from far and wide.

At the core of the project is former Justice minister Wynter Kabimba and his wife Q, who are curators of this exceptional project.

Mutumbi Art Gallery and Museum, located in the heart of Shibuyunji district, will open to the public on April 5, 2020 with pomp from invited diplomats, artists and friends from 08:00 to 14:00 hours under the theme, ‘Art gallery to preserve Zambian cultural heritage’.

With articles collected over a period of 20 years, Mutumbi museum is intended to create an interface between Zambian traditional society with its antecedent culture on one hand and the impact of modernisation in the post-colonial era on the other.