Kabimba denies defaming M’membe

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

RAINBOW Party general secretary Wynter Kabimba has denied defaming Socialist Party president Fred M’membe.This is in a matter in which Mr M’membe, who is also former Post Newspapers (in liquidation) proprietor, and Socialist Party secretary general Cosmas Musumali, have sued Mr Kabimba and others for defamation.

Millennium Radio proprietor Patricia Chibiliti and the Daily Nation Newspaper Limited are the second respondents in the matter.