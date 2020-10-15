Kabaso hits back at Chipolopolo coach

DIANA CHIPEPO, ROBINSON KUNDA

Lusaka

IF national team coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic was hoping to put some closure on the saga involving dropped national team captain Kabaso Chongo with yesterday’s press briefing, then he was wrong as he only succeeded in further fuelling the tension.

Chongo reacted rather angrily from his base in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), to Micho’s explanation that he was dropped for technical reasons.

“His reasons are not making sense to me,” the TP Mazembe defender said. “He is lying. Let him look for other genuine reasons [rather] than accusing me of things I don’t know. Let him just work in peace and use the players he feels will do the job and let go of the ones he doesn’t want.”

Micho appeared to want to put the whole issue of Chongo behind at yesterday’s press briefing, saying he does not regret his action because it was done with mutual respect and even branded the speculations going on as “nonsense”.

