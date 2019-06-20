Kabanshi’s lawyers ask for more time

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

FORMER Minister of Community Development and Social Services Emerine Kabanshi’s lawyers have asked the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court to give them more time to study a revised indictment in a matter their client is accused of wilful failure to comply with guidelines involving the social cash transfer programme.

This is in a case Ms Kabanshi, 54, a politician, is facing two counts of wilful failure to comply with the law, applicable procedure, or guideline relating to procurement.