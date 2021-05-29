Kabanshi jailed

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

F ORMER Minister of Community Development and Social Services Emerine Kabanshi has been sentenced to two years simple imprisonment for failure to comply with guidelines relating to the administration of the social cash transfer programme.Kabanshi, 56, is said to have deliberately failed to follow procedure by directing her former subordinates at the ministry to reinstate Zampost as a payment service provider for the social cash transfer programme.She ordered for a reversal of a terminated contract between the ministry and Zampost despite the service provider having had challenges in the delivery of the social cash to the beneficiaries.“There is need to deter wouldbe offenders and those who may be entrusted in the discharge of public functions to desist from such conduct [of wilfully failing to comply with guidelines],”Lusaka resident magistrate Lameck Mwale said.Kabanshi, a resident of Chongwe and former Luapula Member of Parliament, was facing two counts of wilful failure to comply with the law and CLICK TO READ MORE