Kabanshi falls ill on judgment day

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

FORMER Minister of Community Development and Social Services Emerine Kabanshi has fallen ill on judgment day in the case she is accused of abusing the authority of her office in the administration of the social cash transfer programme. The development yesterday prompted a magistrate to adjourn judgment in the matter she has been charged with wilful failure to comply with guidelines relating to the social cash transfer scheme.

Kabanshi, 56, a politician of Chongwe, is facing two counts of wilful failure to comply with the law and applicable procedure or guidelines.

Between August 21, 2017 and April 26, 2018 in Lusaka, Kabanshi allegedly wilfully failed to comply with the law, applicable procedure and guidelines.

This is in relation to procurement and extension of the scope of coverage of the contract between the ministry and Zampost, to include three provinces and two districts on the programme. It is also alleged that Kabanshi wilfully failed to comply with procurement procedures when re-engaging Zampost as payment service provider for the social cash transfer programme. Kabanshi denied the charges and 11 witnesses testified against her, among them Alex Ndhlovu, a human resource director at the ministry. Mr Ndhlovu told the court that Kabanshi was annoyed that her subordinates resolved to terminate the contract between the ministry and Zampost. He said while he was acting as permanent secretary in the ministry, he received a phone call from Kabanshi. Mr Ndhlovu said Kabanshi, who appeared annoyed, produced a letter of termination of the contract and said she was not consulted over the matter. “The minister said she was disappointed with us staff for having written a letter of termination of the contract. She directed that we rescind the decision with immediate effect,” Mr Ndhlovu said. Lusaka chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale later found Kabanshi with a case to answer and CLICK TO READ MORE