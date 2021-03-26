Kabanshi awaits judgment

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

FORMER Minister of Community Development and Social Services Emerine Kabanshi yesterday failed to secure a witness to aid her defence in a case she is accused of wilful failure to comply with the law and applicable procedure.

The allegations are in connection with the procurement procedure involving the social cash transfer programme.

When the case came up yesterday, defence lawyer Katindo Mwale informed Lusaka chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale that it (defence) had failed to secure the last witness who was scheduled to testify.

“We are subsequently closing our defence,” Mr Mwale said, as the court set April 19 this year as the day for judgment.

Kabanshi, 56, of Chongwe, is facing two counts of wilful failure to comply with the law and applicable procedure or guidelines.

Between August 21, 2017 and April 26, 2018, in Lusaka, Kabanshi failed to CLICK TO READ MORE