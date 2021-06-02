Kabanshi appeals jail

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE

Lusaka

FORMER Minister of Community Development and Social Services Emerine Kabanshi has applied for bail pending hearing of an appeal against her two-year jail sentence.

Kabanshi, 56, deliberately failed to follow procedure by directing her former subordinates at the ministry to reinstate Zampost as a payment service provider for the social cash transfer programme.

She ordered for the reversal of a terminated contract between the ministry and Zampost despite the service provider having had challenges in the delivery of cash to beneficiaries.

Kabanshi, a resident of Chongwe and former Luapula Member of Parliament, was facing two counts of wilful failure to comply with the law and applicable procedure or guideline relating to the procurement by extending the scope of coverage.

In an affidavit in support of summons for bail pending appeal filed in the magistrate court on Monday, Kabanshi, in ground one, says magistrate Lameck Mwale erred in law when he found her guilty of the offence. – CLICK