K8bn pumped into economy

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

TO IMPROVE liquidity in the economy and avert effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Cabinet yesterday approved establishment of an K8 billion economic stimulus package to be financed through the issuance of a COVID-19 bond.

Its allocation will go towards needy areas including payment to retirees, contractors and suppliers.

This is according to a statement by chief Government spokesperson Dora Siliya issued yesterday following Cabinet meeting held earlier in the day.

“Cabinet resolved that it is necessary to provide an economic stimulus through the issuance of the COVID-19 bond to improve the liquidity levels in the economy that have reduced due to the coronavirus pandemic,” Ms Siliya said.

Cabinet also deliberated on the engagement of Lazard Frères of France as financial advisors and Messrs White and