K884,000 surplus from AfCON qualifier

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, CHISHIMBA BWALYA

Lusaka

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) recorded a surplus of over K884,000 from gate takings for last Tuesday’s 2023 Ivory Coast Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Zambia and Comoros Islands. FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala said they realised K1,702,600 from gate takings during the match, which took place at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Zambia won 2-1 courtesy of goals by skipper Enock Mwepu and midfielder Klings Kangwa. Kashala said from the total income, K818,229.00 was for the total expense thereby realising a